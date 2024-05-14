Search

Killing of former Indian Army officer in Israeli strike in Rafah leaves India fuming

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 14 May, 2024
Former Indian Army officer Col. Waibhav Anil Kale
Source: File photo

Former Indian Army officer Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, serving with the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), lost his life in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. 

Kale's killing has left India fuming. Travelling to the European Hospital, their vehicle was struck, resulting in Colonel Kale's death and injuring another staff member.

This marks the first international casualty for the UN since the onset of the Israeli invasion of Gaza on October 7, 2023. 

Colonel Kale had recently joined the UNDSS as a security coordination officer. His remains are expected to arrive in India on Tuesday. The incident is under investigation, with no definitive information on the assailants yet.

Colonel Kale, formerly of the Indian Army's 11 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment, retired two years prior to working with multinational companies before joining the UN. He leaves behind a wife and two teenage children in Pune.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, emphasizing the need to protect humanitarian workers and calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages. 

Deputy spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, reiterated the condemnation of attacks on UN personnel and urged a full investigation, emphasizing the urgency of a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Col Waibhav Kale, working for the UNDSS in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time,” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said on X.

10:25 PM | 14 May, 2024

10:25 PM | 14 May, 2024

