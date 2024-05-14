India condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, calls for two-state solution

Soon after a former officer of the Indian Army working with the UN was killed in an Israeli strike in Rafa, India strongly condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

India called the civilian deaths in the ongoing crisis “simply unacceptable”.

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, condemned the civilian deaths on both sides in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, saying that there is a potential for growing instability in Gaza in the near future.

Speaking at the 10th UNGA Emergency Special Session on Palestine, Kamboj said, “The conflict in Gaza has been going on for over seven months, and the humanitarian crisis it has triggered has been increasing. There is also the potential for growing instability in the region and beyond. In this context, we view the UNSC's adoption of resolution 2728 as a positive step.”

She added, "India's position on the conflict has been clearly articulated on more than one occasion by our leadership: One, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children. The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable. We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances."

Referring to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Kamboj asserted that Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 last year deserved equivocal condemnation of the forum, saying that their is no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking.

“The terror attacks in Israel on 7 October were shocking, and they deserve our unequivocal condemnation. There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking. India has a longstanding and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and we demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” she said.

Reiterating India's stand on the two-state solution of the matter, Kamboj said, “My leadership has repeatedly emphasized that only a Two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace.”