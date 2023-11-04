  

Search

ViralWorld

Putin says only those with 'heart of stone' can remain silent on tragedy with Palestinian children

Web Desk
04:29 PM | 4 Nov, 2023
Putin says only those with 'heart of stone' can remain silent on tragedy with Palestinian children

MOSCOW – Disturbing graphics of bruised and bloodied children fleeing from hellfire in Gaza reveal the catastrophic event in Gaza, and the latest to condemn the war crimes is Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Putin responded as Israeli defense forces have been pounding Palestinians from the air and harrowing pictures and videos from the ground show a deadly insight into the atrocities taking place, with innocent children and even infants caught in the middle.

Russian President Putin spoke at a meeting in Moscow, saying only those who have a "heart of stone" can silently see violence in Gaza, where Jewish forces have bene continuing assaults for nearly a month.

He further warned that such events may be used to instigate violence and therefore it is necessary to step away from emotions.

Putin said any normal person would be fuming by pictures of Gaza bloodied children, but said the Kremlin needs to keep a cool head. He said when you look at the suffering and bloodied children, your fists clench and tears come to your eyes, adding if it does not affect any individual, then the person has a 'heart of stone'.

Amid the Israeli skirmishes, the death toll exceeded 10,000, and most of the dead people are women and children, with residents facing severe shortages of food, water, and fuel.

One-day-old Palestinian boy killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza hospital

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of the 42nd SIBF Awards and Etisalat ...

01:30 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

One-day-old Palestinian boy killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza ...

12:54 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Israeli Army says woman soldier Ori Megidish freed from Hamas ...

01:30 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Maulana Tariq Jamil's brother says Asim didn’t commit suicide

10:51 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Here's how Pakistan can still qualify for World Cup semi-finals ...

02:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza crosses 7,000 mark

Advertisement

Latest

05:48 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Pakistani celebrities continue to stand firmly with Palestine

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar, Euro, Pound in open market

Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.35 285.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.01
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3,5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices witness upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Karachi PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Islamabad PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Peshawar PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Quetta PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Sialkot PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Attock PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Gujranwala PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Jehlum PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Multan PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Bahawalpur PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Gujrat PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Nawabshah PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Chakwal PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Hyderabad PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Nowshehra PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Sargodha PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Faisalabad PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Mirpur PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: