Putin says only those with 'heart of stone' can remain silent on tragedy with Palestinian children

MOSCOW – Disturbing graphics of bruised and bloodied children fleeing from hellfire in Gaza reveal the catastrophic event in Gaza, and the latest to condemn the war crimes is Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Putin responded as Israeli defense forces have been pounding Palestinians from the air and harrowing pictures and videos from the ground show a deadly insight into the atrocities taking place, with innocent children and even infants caught in the middle.

Russian President Putin spoke at a meeting in Moscow, saying only those who have a "heart of stone" can silently see violence in Gaza, where Jewish forces have bene continuing assaults for nearly a month.

He further warned that such events may be used to instigate violence and therefore it is necessary to step away from emotions.

Putin said any normal person would be fuming by pictures of Gaza bloodied children, but said the Kremlin needs to keep a cool head. He said when you look at the suffering and bloodied children, your fists clench and tears come to your eyes, adding if it does not affect any individual, then the person has a 'heart of stone'.

Amid the Israeli skirmishes, the death toll exceeded 10,000, and most of the dead people are women and children, with residents facing severe shortages of food, water, and fuel.