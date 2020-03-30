Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation

LONDON – Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II, is no longer in quarantine after showing mild coronavirus symptoms, his office said on Monday.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," it said in a statement.

Prince Charles spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms, according to BBC.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall will continue to self-isolate until the end of the week. She was also tested for the COVID-19 and did not have the virus.