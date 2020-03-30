Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:08 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation
Share

LONDON – Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II, is no longer in quarantine after showing mild coronavirus symptoms, his office said on Monday.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," it said in a statement.

Prince Charles spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms, according to BBC.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall will continue to self-isolate until the end of the week. She was also tested for the COVID-19 and did not have the virus.

More From This Category
Europe sends medical gear to Iran in first ...
04:46 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Russia, US discuss closer collaboration against ...
11:06 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation
10:08 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Trump extends coronavirus social distancing to ...
12:02 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
German minister commits suicide 'over coronavirus'
09:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Syria confirms first coronavirus death
08:49 PM | 29 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Waqar Younis calls his doctor wife on duty in Australia a hero
02:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr