Search

LifestyleViral

How much has Salman Khan charged for every Bigg Boss season?

Web Desk 08:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2023
How much has Salman Khan charged for every Bigg Boss season?
Source: Youtube

Bigg Boss, the immensely popular Indian reality television show, has witnessed various hosts since its inception in 2006. However, it was Salman Khan who took over as the host from season 4 onwards, captivating the audience with his magnetic presence.

Khan's earnings from his stint as the host have become a fascinating topic of discussion. While he often jokes about his payments on-screen, it is clear that he commands a substantial income solely from his association with the wildly successful show.

He replaced Amitabh Bachchan as the host in season four, reportedly earning INR 2.5 crore ($25 million) per episode for seasons four to six, as reported by Hindustan Times. Notably, this was despite Sanjay Dutt co-hosting the fifth season. Seasons four, five, and six were won by Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, and Urvashi Dholakia, respectively.

For season seven, the Bollywood legend doubled his fee to INR 5 crore ($50 million) per episode, with Gauahar Khan emerging as the winner. In season eight, won by Gautam Gulati, the fee further increased to INR 5.5 crore ($55 million), according to Hindustan Times.

Reports suggest that the Tiger star charged between INR 7 crore to INR 8 crore ($70 to $80 million) per episode for seasons nine and ten, won by Prince Narula and Manveer Gurjar, respectively. The exact amount for his fee in seasons 11 and 12 remains undisclosed, although media speculations suggested a figure of INR 11 crore ($110 million) per episode. Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakkar emerged as the winners of these seasons.

For season 13, he reportedly charged INR 15.50 crore ($155 million) per episode, while for season 14, his fee was believed to be around INR 20 crore ($200 million) per episode, according to various sources. Siddharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winners of these respective seasons.

In season 15, he earned INR 15 crore ($150 million) per episode, accumulating a total of approximately INR 350 crore ($3.5 billion) for the season, won by Tejasswi Prakash. Reports suggest that Salman demanded a significant increase in his fee for the 16th installment of Bigg Boss, won by MC Stan. While Financial Express reported a figure of INR 1,000 crore ($10 billion) for the entire season, Koimoi refuted this claim, stating that he was paid INR 43.75 crores ($437.5 million) for hosting a single episode.

Did Salman Khan ignore Vickky Kaushal at IIFA awards?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases latest song for Pak Army

11:48 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

‘Razia’: Mohib Mirza to star opposite Mahira Khan in new TV drama

08:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Ali Rehman Khan wins hearts with his performance as Guru goes on-air

06:43 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Iftikhar Thakur reveals how much Indian comedian Kapil Sharma charges for a show

07:45 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Ahsan Khan, wife welcome baby girl

11:09 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Has Rana Sanuallah suffered a heart attack?

02:25 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani singer Hamza Malik hits number one spot on Spotify

09:19 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 10 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.69
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 10, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: