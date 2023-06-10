How much has Salman Khan charged for every Bigg Boss season?

Bigg Boss, the immensely popular Indian reality television show, has witnessed various hosts since its inception in 2006. However, it was Salman Khan who took over as the host from season 4 onwards, captivating the audience with his magnetic presence.
Khan's earnings from his stint as the host have become a fascinating topic of discussion. While he often jokes about his payments on-screen, it is clear that he commands a substantial income solely from his association with the wildly successful show.
He replaced Amitabh Bachchan as the host in season four, reportedly earning INR 2.5 crore ($25 million) per episode for seasons four to six, as reported by Hindustan Times. Notably, this was despite Sanjay Dutt co-hosting the fifth season. Seasons four, five, and six were won by Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, and Urvashi Dholakia, respectively.
For season seven, the Bollywood legend doubled his fee to INR 5 crore ($50 million) per episode, with Gauahar Khan emerging as the winner. In season eight, won by Gautam Gulati, the fee further increased to INR 5.5 crore ($55 million), according to Hindustan Times.
Reports suggest that the Tiger star charged between INR 7 crore to INR 8 crore ($70 to $80 million) per episode for seasons nine and ten, won by Prince Narula and Manveer Gurjar, respectively. The exact amount for his fee in seasons 11 and 12 remains undisclosed, although media speculations suggested a figure of INR 11 crore ($110 million) per episode. Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakkar emerged as the winners of these seasons.
For season 13, he reportedly charged INR 15.50 crore ($155 million) per episode, while for season 14, his fee was believed to be around INR 20 crore ($200 million) per episode, according to various sources. Siddharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winners of these respective seasons.
In season 15, he earned INR 15 crore ($150 million) per episode, accumulating a total of approximately INR 350 crore ($3.5 billion) for the season, won by Tejasswi Prakash. Reports suggest that Salman demanded a significant increase in his fee for the 16th installment of Bigg Boss, won by MC Stan. While Financial Express reported a figure of INR 1,000 crore ($10 billion) for the entire season, Koimoi refuted this claim, stating that he was paid INR 43.75 crores ($437.5 million) for hosting a single episode.
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
