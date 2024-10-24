Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mishi Khan criticises viral inappropriate videos of TikToker Manahil Malik

Mishi Khan Criticises Viral Inappropriate Videos Of Tiktoker Manahil Malik

Actor Mishi Khan has responded to the recent controversy surrounding the viral inappropriate videos of TikToker Manahil Malik.

Mishi Khan posted a video on her Instagram account in which she strongly criticizes all TikTokers whose inappropriate videos go viral on social media.

In her video message, she expressed her disappointment about a trending topic on Twitter, stating, “Today, I was very saddened to see that the inappropriate videos of a famous TikToker have been leaked, in which she is telling someone, ‘If you go somewhere else, I will make it viral.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mishi Khan MK (@mishikhanofficial2)

The actress expressed her anger over the matter, saying that TikTokers should consider their families and surroundings. “People take influence from you, so stop promoting vulgarity. Our society is already suffering from moral decline. Promote good things and do positive work.”

It’s worth noting that recently, ten inappropriate videos of TikToker Manahil Malik went viral, showing her with her boyfriend. After the videos circulated, social media users criticized her, claiming that this was her tactic to gain fame.

TikToker Minahil Malik alleged private video leaked online

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 24 Oct 2024 Forex Rates
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 297.55 300.30
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.75 361.25
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.67 203.07
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search