Mishi Khan criticises viral inappropriate videos of TikToker Manahil Malik

Actor Mishi Khan has responded to the recent controversy surrounding the viral inappropriate videos of TikToker Manahil Malik.

Mishi Khan posted a video on her Instagram account in which she strongly criticizes all TikTokers whose inappropriate videos go viral on social media.

In her video message, she expressed her disappointment about a trending topic on Twitter, stating, “Today, I was very saddened to see that the inappropriate videos of a famous TikToker have been leaked, in which she is telling someone, ‘If you go somewhere else, I will make it viral.”

The actress expressed her anger over the matter, saying that TikTokers should consider their families and surroundings. “People take influence from you, so stop promoting vulgarity. Our society is already suffering from moral decline. Promote good things and do positive work.”

It’s worth noting that recently, ten inappropriate videos of TikToker Manahil Malik went viral, showing her with her boyfriend. After the videos circulated, social media users criticized her, claiming that this was her tactic to gain fame.