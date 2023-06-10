Pakistani singer Hamza Malik hits number one spot on Spotify

Pakistani singer Hamza Malik has made his way to the top on Spotify, a digital music service that gives listeners access to millions of songs.

Malik, a Lahore-based singer and songwriter, has a number of songs to his credit, including 'Samjhawan', 'O Jaana', 'Pyaar Yaar', ‘Tere Bina’, ‘Dholna’ and ‘Aye Khuda’. He sang the soulful rendition of ‘Aye Rah e Haq Ke Shaheedo’ on Defence Day and released ‘Umeed’ for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before the General Elections 2018.

Malik, who studied Musicology at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore, has released several singles and lent his voice to a number of commercials and OSTs such as ‘Khidmat Guzar’, ‘Paimanay’ and ‘Bohtan’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Malik (@livewithhamzamalik)

Malik told a magazine that he is a "big fan of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan". He said he made a song and took Khan on board. Khan listened to the track, liked the concept and gave it a go-ahead. He said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has very strong vocals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Malik (@livewithhamzamalik)

Malik's hit number ‘O Jaana’ marked singer turned actor Farhan Saeed’s directorial debut and featured actor Iqra Aziz with the singer.