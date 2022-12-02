Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year

Celebrating a year of music streamed by a vibrant kaleidoscope of listeners all around the world, music platform Spotify has unveiled the top artists, songs, and playlists that made it to the top of Pakistani music lovers -- and Atif Aslam is on the top.

What seems like a lucky year for the Pakistani icon, the Doorie singer maintained his reign in the music industry as well as in the hearts of his loyal fans.

Aslam has been announced as the most-streamed Pakistani artist followed by Talha Anjum and a bunch of other emerging artists and legendary vocalists.

The local artist list also included Talha Yunus, Young Stunners, and Asim Azhar along with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The Top 10 list also had Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem, and Ali Sethi.

On the work front, Aslam recently lent his vocals for songs including Hoor, Dil Diyan Gallan, O Saathi, Anjana, In Dino, and Mukhra.