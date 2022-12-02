Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year

Noor Fatima
08:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year
Source: Atif Aslam (Instagram)
Share

Celebrating a year of music streamed by a vibrant kaleidoscope of listeners all around the world, music platform Spotify has unveiled the top artists, songs, and playlists that made it to the top of Pakistani music lovers -- and Atif Aslam is on the top.

What seems like a lucky year for the Pakistani icon, the Doorie singer maintained his reign in the music industry as well as in the hearts of his loyal fans. 

Aslam has been announced as the most-streamed Pakistani artist followed by Talha Anjum and a bunch of other emerging artists and legendary vocalists. 

The local artist list also included Talha Yunus, Young Stunners, and Asim Azhar along with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The Top 10 list also had Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem, and Ali Sethi.

On the work front, Aslam recently lent his vocals for songs including Hoor, Dil Diyan Gallan, O Saathi, Anjana, In Dino, and Mukhra.

Indian popstar calls Atif Aslam 'the singer with ... 11:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

It is a pretty rare yet remarkable sight to see the entertainment industry representatives of Pakistan and India ...

More From This Category
Sania Mirza shares more pictures with son amid ...
07:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries gets ...
07:32 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Birthday wishes pour in for Wahaj Ali
05:16 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
FIFA fanfest - Nora Fatehi receives backlash for ...
04:49 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
TikTok couple Zulqarnain and Kanwal welcome their ...
06:14 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for ...
04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year
08:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr