Imran Khan calls for immediate release of 'ailing' Azam Swati

09:08 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan calls for immediate release of 'ailing' Azam Swati
Source: File Photo
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday demanded immediate release of Senator Azam Swati, calling his arrest a “vengeful” act.

In a couple of tweets, the PTI chief strongly condemned the arrest of Swati, saying the way he was being treated is “shocking and condemnable”.

"Swati was moved to PIMS earlier this morning after suffering severe chest pains & breathing issues. while test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged & took him away endangering his life.”

Demanding immediate release his party leader, Kha lamented over the unwillingness of the judicial system “to stop repeated violations of Azam Swati’s basic human rights".

Earlier in the day, Swati was arrested in the different cases registered against the senator across Balochistan for tweeting against the senior military officials.

Before being arrested by the Quetta police, he was in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a judicial remand in the controversial tweets case. 

Islamabad court extends physical remand of Azam ... 01:17 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A local court in the country’s federal capital Islamabad has extended the physical remand of ...

