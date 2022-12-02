South Korea beat Portugal in another FIFA World Cup upset

08:52 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
South Korea beat Portugal in another FIFA World Cup upset
Source: Twitter
Share

DOHA – South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 in a crucial Group H match of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

The victory has put Korea through to the round of 16, besides leaving the fans ecstastic. 

Squads

South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.

Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta

More to follow...

TOP LISTS

