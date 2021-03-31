Dharmendra's grandson all set to make film debut
Megastar Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Rajshri Productions’ upcoming project.
The proud father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra confirmed the happy news with the fans on their respective social media handles.
Turning to his Instagram handle, the 85-year-old superstar humbly requested the audience to shower love on the new debutants the same way the public adored him.
"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with @avnish.barjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless" , he wrote.
"My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead.", Sunny Deol tweeted.
My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead. pic.twitter.com/xBXfOR8c6R— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 31, 2021
On the work front, the 64-year-old actor will be seen next in the sequel for Apne, starring his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol.
Earlier, it was announced that Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be making her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions soon.
