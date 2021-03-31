Pakistan announces decrease in petrol price
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced decreasing the petrol price by Rs 1.50 and that of diesel by Rs 3.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Hammad said government took the decision in view the trend of oil prices in the international market.
Hammad said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) fixed the wheat support price at Rs1800 per 40kg. He said this decision would provide relief to the farmers.
He said that ECC also decided to import five hundred thousand tonne of sugar from India. He said the prices of the commodity are lower in India as compared to Pakistan. He said the import of sugar will improve the supply situation which will directly benefit the common man.
Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India after ... 03:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In a major breakthrough, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved the import ...
-
- Pakistan announces decrease in petrol price04:16 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India after thaw in frozen ties03:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
-
-
-
-
- White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first ...01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021