Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari return to set for film shoot

Former couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz are all set to grace the big screen as they resume shooting for their previously halted film.

Prior to their split, the duo had signed a film together which is said to revolve around a romantic narrative, where the two will be seen as lovers whose adoration gets tested due to some trials.

Now, the film is in its final stages and the couple is all set to dazzle on the silver screen despite their separation.

Turning to Instagram, the gorgeous Syra Yousaf posted a picture of herself in a black outfit with a stunning sleek ponytail, leaving the fans awestruck.

On the other hand, Sabzwari confirmed that the shooting has officially resumed.

Directed by Omar Essa Khan, the film was slated for Eid release in 2019. However, things got delayed with pending shooting.

This news has it that Syra and Shahroz were spotted shooting at Shamsee Studios in Karachi.

Netizens praised the celebrities for fulfilling their commitment and keeping their personal and professional life separate.

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal. Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model, the Nand actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.