Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari to share big screen

Despite the split, former couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz are all set to grace the big screen as their previously halted film will be released soon.

Shahroz Sabzwari made the following revelation while he was defending his decision of pursuing films after being critiqued by Yasir Hussain.

Prior to the pandemic and the split, Syra and Shahroz were starring in a film together. Unfortunately, the film took a long route and didn’t see the light of cinema in due time.

Now, rumours are rife that the film is in its final post-production stage and will be realised as soon as the cinemas will be opened.

Reflecting on the choices he has made, the Nand star was pretty confident, “Me? I’ve never made a wrong choice in my life. Before taking on anything I say Bismillah and I give it my best.”

Further, he revealed that he had recently wrapped up three films, with one of them being with his ex-wife. “Only a song from that film is left which we’ll shoot on 25th, 26th and 28th of this month. Another action-packed adventure of mine is completed while another film, titled Agar Magar, will also be finalised soon.'

Director Omar Essa confirmed that it is a love story. Based on unconditional love between two youngsters who have part ways, the film is bound to be a roller coaster ride.

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal. Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model, the actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat on Yousuf adding he never wanted to divorce her, but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.