Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Pakistan Air Force chief

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar as new chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He will replace outgoing Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar. Babar was among three air vice-marshal to be promoted as vice marshal in July 2018.

Having commanded a fighter squadron, an operational air base, and regional air command, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar was commissioned in GD (P) branch of the PAF in April 1986.

During his dazzling career, he has served as assistant air chief for operation research and development (R&D), assistant air chief for training officers, and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom's Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also served as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).