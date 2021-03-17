Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Pakistan Air Force chief

05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Pakistan Air Force chief
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar as new chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He will replace outgoing Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar. Babar was among three air vice-marshal to be promoted as vice marshal in July 2018. 

Having commanded a fighter squadron, an operational air base, and regional air command, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar was commissioned in GD (P) branch of the PAF in April 1986.

During his dazzling career, he has served as assistant air chief for operation research and development (R&D), assistant air chief for training officers, and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom's Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also served as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

‘Surprise Day’ – Nation celebrates Feb 27 ... 09:38 AM | 27 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is celebrating ‘Surprise Day’ today to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ...

More From This Category
NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills ...
05:58 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
US Consul General Catherine applauds Multan ...
05:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
Pakistan cricketer tests positive for coronavirus ...
04:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
Armed robbers target Karachi bank in daylight, ...
04:43 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
PIA flight makes emergency landing at Karachi ...
03:06 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
CTD arrests two 'Sindhudesh' militants involved ...
01:55 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why did Nida Yasir slap Adnan Shah Tipu 21 times?
05:51 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr