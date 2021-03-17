Why did Nida Yasir slap Adnan Shah Tipu 21 times?
Share
An actor par excellence, Adnan Shah Tipu is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse who has proved his mettle by delivering spectacular performances in negative roles.
Adnan has been part of showbiz for a long time with a successful career spanning 23 years. Reflecting back on his initial days, the 42-year-old made a hilarious revelation.
While sharing a comic incident, he reminisced that the host Nida Yasir slapped him 21 times during the rehearsals. Since Nida had a very heavy grip on his face, one can surely imagine her slapping him during drama rehearsal made him loose his conscious.
Even the host Tabish was shocked to hear about the slaps for a drama scene.
After hearing this following incident, Tabish posed a question, “If Nada Yasir does this with her husband Yasir Nawaz, what will happen to her?” Adnan Tipu said that Nida treats her husband with love'.
On the work front, Adnan Shah Tipu is getting appreciated for his performance in Dil Na Umeed to Nahi.
Nida Yasir’s mother Fehmida Nasreen passes away 04:37 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
The mother of famous morning show host Nida Yasir has passed away. The unfortunate news came to the surface a few hours ...
- NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case05:58 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
-
- Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Pakistan Air Force chief05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- US Consul General Catherine applauds Multan graduates of English ...05:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award02:20 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body shaming11:52 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021