Lollywood rising diva Shazeal Shaukat sizzles in new bold avatar

Pakistani fashion industry has been showcasing some of the most confident, and elegant models, and among them is Shazeal Shaukat who has taken the industry by storm.

Actor and model remained among promising faces of TV industry, and despite being around for a short time, the Samjhota star has solidified her place in the people’s hearts, courtesy of her impeccable acting skills.

Besides winning hearts in commercial projects, Shazael is an avid social media user who has a knack for leaving netizens in awe. The young starlet continues to share breathtaking snaps and her recent clicks in body hugging dress were enough to raise the temperature.

The recent pictures show the actor dazzling in a black body-hugging midi dress that showcases her figure.

Shazeal rose to fame with drama serial Teri Rah Main which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her negative portrayal. She also showcased her acting prowess in Mann Aangan, Samjhota, Teri Rah Mein, Benaam, and other projects.