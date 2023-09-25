Punjab issues safety guidelines as pink eye infection cases swell

LAHORE – The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in Punjab has issued an advisory as cases of pink eye infection continue to surge in various cities across the province.
The department said it is a viral disease that spread through coughing, sneezing and touching hands, adding that it took eight to ten days to recover from it.
Lahore witnessed a surge in number of patients infected with conjunctivitis — an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball — after the infection affected several cities of Sindh, including Karachi.
The infection caused higher tear production, pain in eye, redness and itching. It asked people to use any eye drop after consultation with doctors.
آشوب چشم سے بچنے کیلئے احتیاط کریں۔ آشوب چشم کا مرض 8 سے 10 دن میں خود بخود ٹھیک ہو جاتا ہے۔ آنکھوں کے قطرے کسی مستند ڈاکٹر/ آئی سپیشلسٹ کے مشورے پر استعمال کریں۔
The Health Department has also issued guidelines to all district authorities. It has advised the use of hand sanitizer besides asking people do not touch their eyes without washing their hands.
It has advised against using the items under the use of people infected with the pink eye infection. It said the towel, clothes and other items of the infected persons should be kept separately.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
