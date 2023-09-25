Search

Technology

iPhone X price, PTA tax 2023 in Pakistan

Web Desk
02:51 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
iPhone X price, PTA tax 2023 in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – It has been six years since Apple introduced the iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park “spaceship” campus in September 2017 but it is still a favourite handset for people. 

The iPhone X is equipped with OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support. It sports a Super Retina edge-to-edge 5.8-inch display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution, runs iOS 11 and is powered by company's A11 Bionic chipset. It is also the first iPhone which was equipped with facial recognition FaceID feature.

The all glass body iPhone X comes with a dual 12MP rear camera with dual optical image stabilization there's also a 7MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. The smartphone comes in two storage variants 64GB and 256GB.

Apple claims the facial recognition on the iPhone X can identify the face in dark or even when owner has different hairstyle or look as well.

The facial recognition technology can also be used for payment authentication. Users can also access home screen by just swiping up on the screen.

Apple iPhone X Price

The iPhone X is available in the Pakistani market with price ranging from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000. The price can vary depending on the condition of the device. 

The Prices of the iPhone X was $999 when it was launched in 2017.

Tax for iPhone X Registration

The Federal Board of Revenue receives Rs68,250 in wake of tax for registration of iPhone X with 64GB storage through passport while it stands at Rs87,750 when applied for registration through CNIC. 

The tax body collects Rs68,300 as tax for registration of iPhone X 128GB through passport and Rs87,800 through CNIC.

Note: PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan. The taxes/duties applied and collected by FBR and directly deposited with the FBR.

Apple iPhone 15 series price in Pakistan including PTA tax

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

08:52 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Apple iPhone 15 is now available for purchase

06:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Positive growth of content creation in Pakistan, with a focus on ...

11:26 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

BOP announces Pakistan’s largest Hackathon, Sprint Pakistan, in ...

10:32 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

World's most expensive custom iPhone costs over half-million dollars; ...

07:41 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Apple iPhone 15 series price in Pakistan including PTA tax

01:08 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro — Know the features, prices and ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:44 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Alert issued for schools in Punjab to prevent pink eye infection 

Horoscope

08:59 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 25, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 317 320
Indian Rupee INR 37.93 38.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 25, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 25 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: