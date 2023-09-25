iPhone X price, PTA tax 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE – It has been six years since Apple introduced the iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park “spaceship” campus in September 2017 but it is still a favourite handset for people.

The iPhone X is equipped with OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support. It sports a Super Retina edge-to-edge 5.8-inch display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution, runs iOS 11 and is powered by company's A11 Bionic chipset. It is also the first iPhone which was equipped with facial recognition FaceID feature.

The all glass body iPhone X comes with a dual 12MP rear camera with dual optical image stabilization there's also a 7MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. The smartphone comes in two storage variants 64GB and 256GB.

Apple claims the facial recognition on the iPhone X can identify the face in dark or even when owner has different hairstyle or look as well.

The facial recognition technology can also be used for payment authentication. Users can also access home screen by just swiping up on the screen.

Apple iPhone X Price

The iPhone X is available in the Pakistani market with price ranging from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000. The price can vary depending on the condition of the device.

The Prices of the iPhone X was $999 when it was launched in 2017.

Tax for iPhone X Registration

The Federal Board of Revenue receives Rs68,250 in wake of tax for registration of iPhone X with 64GB storage through passport while it stands at Rs87,750 when applied for registration through CNIC.

The tax body collects Rs68,300 as tax for registration of iPhone X 128GB through passport and Rs87,800 through CNIC.

Note: PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan. The taxes/duties applied and collected by FBR and directly deposited with the FBR.