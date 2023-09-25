Search

Alert issued for schools in Punjab to prevent pink eye infection 

03:44 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued an alert for schools across the province as it has registered increase in cases of pink eye infection.

The Schools Education Authority has directed the schools organize a ‘zero period’ to educate students about the infection and ways to stop the spread of it.

It has asked the school teachers to explain the causes of the infection and precaution measures during the zero period. 

Earlier in the, the health department already issued safety guidelines to deal with the disease.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in Punjab has issued an advisory as cases of pink eye infection continue to surge in various cities across the province. 

The department said it is a viral disease that spread through coughing, sneezing and touching hands, adding that it took eight to ten days to recover from it. 

Lahore witnessed a surge in number of patients infected with conjunctivitis — an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball — after the infection affected several cities of Sindh, including Karachi. 

The infection caused higher tear production, pain in eye, redness and itching. It asked people to use any eye drop after consultation with doctors.  

The Health Department has also issued guidelines to all district authorities. It has advised the use of hand sanitizer besides asking people do not touch their eyes without washing their hands. 

