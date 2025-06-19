200 women receive free mobile phones as Pakistan surpasses 200m mobile users

ISLAMABAD – To mark the milestone of crossing 200 million mobile users in Pakistan, the government announced the distribution of free mobile phones to 200 women.

A computerized raffle was conducted in the federal capital, where the names of the 200 women winners were announced by PTA Chairman and Minister of IT Shaza Fatima.

Speaking at the event, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan’s youth are the country’s greatest asset.

She emphasized the government’s commitment to providing fast and reliable internet access to every citizen and expressed efforts to soon auction the spectrum.

She further added that the National Fiberization Policy and expansion of submarine cables are top priorities.

More than 1.2 million laptops have already been distributed to students, and access to mobile devices and internet is steadily increasing among women.