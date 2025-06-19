Pakistan always prioritises peace over war, says DG ISPR

KARACHI – Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, Director General of ISPR, stated that the success in Binyan-un-Marsoos represents a triumph for peace, emphasizing that Pakistan has always prioritized peace over war.

A special session was held between DG ISPR and students of the Silani IT Program in Karachi, where the students warmly welcomed him.

The students posed questions to DG ISPR on various topics, including Pakistan’s internal and external security situation.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said the students have played a frontline role in Pakistan’s information warfare. He described Pakistan’s armed forces as disciplined and professional, carrying out their duties effectively under the constitution and state directives.

The Pakistan Army spokesman added that Pakistan will continue to play the role of a net regional stabilizer in the region.

The students expressed their readiness to make every sacrifice for the protection of their homeland, pledging full support to the Pakistan Army on any front. They said the armed forces are the nation’s identity, and the people are their true strength.

The students appreciated the session with DG ISPR, thanked him, and expressed hope for more such interactions in the future. They ended with the slogan, “Long live Pakistan!”