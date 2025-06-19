Nccia Arrests Four In Online Marketing Scam Targeting Foreign Nationals

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in a large-scale online scam, allegedly deceiving people through fake marketing websites.

According to reports, the operation was launched after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lodged a formal complaint with NCCIA. The complaint stated that American and Canadian citizens were being targeted in a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme originating from Pakistan.

NCCIA revealed that the accused were creating fraudulent websites under the guise of digital marketing services. They lured victims by offering fake online services, obtained sensitive information including one-time passwords (OTPs) and bank account details, and then siphoned off large sums of money.

Acting on intelligence, NCCIA conducted raids at two locations in Lahore — MM Alam Road and Mughalpura — and apprehended four suspects: Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Aqib, Ali Raza, and Rehan.

Initial investigations indicate that the group was operating under the leadership of Shah Rukh and Muhammad Uzair, and had been running the scam for the past five years. The arrested suspects were allegedly part of a wider network involved in cyber fraud targeting foreign nationals.

Authorities expect more arrests in the coming days as the investigation continues to unfold.