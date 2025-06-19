Cambridge confirms partial leak of AS, A Level exam papers in Pakistan

The Cambridge International Education (CIE) has confirmed that parts of three AS and A Level examination papers were leaked in Pakistan ahead of their scheduled dates.

In an official statement, CIE — which operates under Cambridge University Press and Assessment and delivers exams to over 10,000 schools in more than 160 countries — stated that schools in Pakistan have been notified of the breach. The examinations affected include:

Mathematics Paper 12 (AS/A Level): One question was shared prior to the exam.

Mathematics Paper 42 (AS/A Level): Parts of two questions were leaked.

Computer Science Paper 22 (AS/A Level): Portions of one question were exposed.

Despite the leaks, CIE clarified that there is no indication the complete papers were circulated before the exams took place.

To safeguard the fairness of the assessment process, CIE announced that certain questions from the affected papers will be excluded from grading. Full marks will be awarded for those specific questions, ensuring no candidate gains an unfair advantage. The final grades, based on the completed sections of the exams, will be released on August 12, 2025, as scheduled.

CIE emphasized that these actions aim to maintain the credibility and integrity of their qualifications and to ensure all students are assessed equitably.

The organization is currently conducting several investigations and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on exam malpractice. Centres found involved in the leak face the risk of deregistration, while students may be disqualified and barred from future exams.

CIE also assured that it conducts thorough planning to strengthen exam security before every series and will continue to reinforce these measures to prevent further breaches.