Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain open on Thursday, says education minister

LAHORE – All educational institutions in Punjab will remain open as usual on Thursday.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that no decision had been made regarding an extension of school holidays, and no official notification has been issued so far.

He clarified that educational activities will continue as normal on Thursday and that the notification circulating on social media regarding holidays is fake.

Meanwhile, the Department of Specialized Healthcare has also issued a notification stating that all public and private medical colleges in Punjab will remain open on Thursday, and academic activities, including exams, will proceed according to schedule.

It is worth mentioning that a day earlier, due to emergency conditions in educational institutions following attacks by India in various districts, a temporary closure had been announced.