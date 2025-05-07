Has Punjab govt extended school holidays amid India tensions?

LAHORE – A notification circulating on social media about an extension of school holidays due to India-Pakistan tensions has been declared fake.

Punjab’s Provincial Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, stated that no decision has been made yet regarding an extension of school holidays, and the viral notification is fake.

She added that any decision to extend school holidays in Punjab will be made based on the evolving situation.

Last night, the Punjab government announced that all public and private educational institutions in Lahore and across the province will remain closed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 after India attacked Pakistan.

The decision comes after India launched airstrikes targeting multiple locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab, including Kotli, Ahmadpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. Pakistan’s military responded by shooting down two Indian fighter jets and destroying an Indian brigade headquarters and a checkpost along the Line of Control.