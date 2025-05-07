Flight operations resume across Pakistan after temporary halt amid India tensions

LAHORE – Flight services resumed at major airports across Pakistan on Wednesday following an eight-hour suspension due to escalating regional tensions.

Operations restarted at Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi international airports. Karachi witnessed the departure and arrival of two international and one domestic flight during the day.

The Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed that all airports nationwide are now fully operational and flight schedules have been restored.

Earlier, the country had temporarily shut down its airspace and suspended all flights, with a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for a 48-hour closure. According to aviation sources, Islamabad International Airport remained closed to commercial flights for an extended period, while Lahore airport also faced suspensions.

Over 25 flights to destinations including Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh were cancelled.

India’s unprovoked attack kills 26 civilians, says DG ISPR

Director General of the ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif, reported on Wednesday that 26 Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 others injured following unprovoked Indian attacks.

In a press briefing, he stated that India targeted multiple civilian areas. The Bilal Mosque near Muzaffarabad was hit, claiming three lives. Another strike on a mosque in Muridke killed three and injured one individual. In Kotli, a teenage girl and an 18-year-old boy lost their lives. No casualties were reported from Sialkot and Shakargarh, while Ahmadpur Sharqia witnessed the highest toll, with 13 fatalities.