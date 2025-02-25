Sindh govt revises matric, inter exam schedule

KARACHI – The Sindh government has adjusted the matric and intermediate examination schedules in light of the holy month of Ramazan.

During a steering committee meeting chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, it was decided that matric theory exams will now begin on April 7, 2025, and intermediate exams on April 28, 2025.

Previously, the SSC exams were scheduled for March 15 and the HSC exams for April 15.

Matric practical exams will start on March 10, while the date for intermediate practical exams will be announced later.

The new academic session in Sindh will now commence on April 7 for schools, while colleges will begin their session on August 1, 2025.

The steering committee also confirmed that summer vacations will be from June 1 to July 31, and winter holidays from December 22 to December 31, following the existing schedule.