Federal cabinet likely to be expanded

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet is set to expand, with the inclusion of four new ministers.

According to reports, PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, BAP’s Khalid Magsi, and MQM’s Mustafa Kamal are expected to join the cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers is likely to take place on February 27.

Reports reveal that Hanif Abbasi may be appointed Minister of Railways, while Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is expected to take charge of the Ministry of National Health.

Khalid Magsi might be given the Ministry of Communications, and Mustafa Kamal could head the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Currently, the Ministry of Science and Technology is overseen by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who also holds the portfolio for Federal Education.

As per reports, the Federal Education Ministry will remain under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s supervision.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

