MQM-H chief Afaq Ahmed released on bail in arson case

KARACHI – Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed was released on Tuesday after securing bail in a third case related to arson, following the torching of several heavy vehicles after his press conference condemning traffic accidents in Karachi.

An additional district and sessions judge in Karachi’s West district granted Afaq bail in a case where a tanker was set on fire by a group of people. The court accepted his bail plea and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Earlier, Afaq was sent to jail on judicial remand by a magistrate in a case involving the burning of a water bowser in Surjani Town.

The incidents occurred after Afaq’s press conference earlier this month, where he criticized the rising number of traffic accidents in Karachi.

He also faced two other cases filed at Landhi and Awami Colony police stations under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Though he secured bail in those cases from an anti-terrorism court (ATC), Surjani police re-arrested him from central prison.

Afaq had been taken into custody from his DHA residence on February 11, a day after his strong remarks against authorities over the “92 deaths caused by dumper trucks in just 40 days” in Karachi.

