American-Pakistani family gives leadership gift for Free Speech Campaign

CLEVELAND, OHIO – A renowned Pakistan-American family has made a generous leadership gift to the Guardians of Free Speech Campaign. Ansir and Sufia Junaid contributed through the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) platform, forming an exciting new partnership with The City Club of Cleveland.

This contribution will be acknowledged by naming the City Club Commons the Sufia & Junaid Family Commons, honoring the family’s commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue and community engagement.

“We believe in dialogue. “Regardless of your religious beliefs, race, or politics, we believe there is always room for conversation,” said Sufia Junaid. “For more than a century, the City Club has served as a forum for inspiring dialogue, creative expression, and the exchange of ideas, promoting civic engagement. Junaid and I are honored to help preserve that legacy.”

The Junaid Family Foundation stated, “This contribution reflects our mission to create meaningful and sustainable change through four core program areas: Healthcare and Development; Education and Society; Equity and Diversity; and Civic Engagement. Through this partnership, we will provide an operating grant to support forums at the City Club focused on these key areas, stimulating important conversations that resonate both locally and globally. We look forward to the conversations and connections this partnership will inspire.”

Last year, businessman Ansir Junaid sent one million bottles of multi-nutrient vitamin supplements to pregnant women in Pakistan who lacked proper nutrition. This donation was made through the Junaid Family Foundation and Kirk Humanitarian, both of which are non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable populations, with a focus on women and children.

Ansir Junaid is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of The Junaid Group, a privately held group of companies representing diverse industries in the United States and around the world.