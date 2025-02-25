Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

American-Pakistani family gives leadership gift for Free Speech Campaign

American Pakistani Family Gives Leadership Gift For Free Speech Campaign

CLEVELAND, OHIO – A renowned Pakistan-American family has made a generous leadership gift to the Guardians of Free Speech Campaign. Ansir and Sufia Junaid contributed through the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) platform, forming an exciting new partnership with The City Club of Cleveland.

This contribution will be acknowledged by naming the City Club Commons the Sufia & Junaid Family Commons, honoring the family’s commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue and community engagement.

“We believe in dialogue. “Regardless of your religious beliefs, race, or politics, we believe there is always room for conversation,” said Sufia Junaid. “For more than a century, the City Club has served as a forum for inspiring dialogue, creative expression, and the exchange of ideas, promoting civic engagement. Junaid and I are honored to help preserve that legacy.”

The Junaid Family Foundation stated, “This contribution reflects our mission to create meaningful and sustainable change through four core program areas: Healthcare and Development; Education and Society; Equity and Diversity; and Civic Engagement. Through this partnership, we will provide an operating grant to support forums at the City Club focused on these key areas, stimulating important conversations that resonate both locally and globally. We look forward to the conversations and connections this partnership will inspire.”

Last year, businessman Ansir Junaid sent one million bottles of multi-nutrient vitamin supplements to pregnant women in Pakistan who lacked proper nutrition. This donation was made through the Junaid Family Foundation and Kirk Humanitarian, both of which are non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable populations, with a focus on women and children.

Ansir Junaid is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of The Junaid Group, a privately held group of companies representing diverse industries in the United States and around the world.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

Australia

2

South Africa

0

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 25 Feb Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search