Queen Elizabeth-II recovers from COVID infection

09:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Queen Elizabeth-II recovers from COVID infection
Source: Royal Family (Instagram)
Share

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth-II has recovered from Covid-19 days after she contracted the infection, reports said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the longest-serving monarch held her weekly telephone audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace said that the 95-year-old tested positive for novel coronavirus, adding she was suffering from mild symptoms.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added in a statement.

The monarch had been in contact with her eldest son and heir Charles, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

Born in 1926, she is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

More From This Category
US and allies to respond to Russia’s military ...
08:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Russia to pay ‘very heavy economic and ...
07:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
US calls on PM Imran to 'voice concern about ...
11:43 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
Missiles rain down in Eastern Ukraine as Russia ...
09:53 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
India dispatches first consignment of ...
10:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Pakistan's Imran Khan throws down the gauntlet to ...
10:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'TickTalk Song' - Sanam Saeed gets trolled after new dance video goes viral
07:40 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr