Queen Elizabeth-II recovers from COVID infection
Share
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth-II has recovered from Covid-19 days after she contracted the infection, reports said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the longest-serving monarch held her weekly telephone audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
On Sunday, Buckingham Palace said that the 95-year-old tested positive for novel coronavirus, adding she was suffering from mild symptoms.
"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added in a statement.
The monarch had been in contact with her eldest son and heir Charles, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.
Born in 1926, she is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- AL-SAMSAAM 8: Two-week-long Pakistan, Saudi military exercises ...09:40 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth-II recovers from COVID infection09:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- HBL posts record profit of Rs. 62.0 billion for 202108:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Seven terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan IBOs08:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- US and allies to respond to Russia’s military action in Ukraine in ...08:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani stars laud verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case05:31 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig set the dance floor on fire at family ...04:45 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Alizeh Shah and Shazeal Shoukat's latest BTS video goes viral04:23 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022