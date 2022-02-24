Queen Elizabeth-II recovers from COVID infection

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth-II has recovered from Covid-19 days after she contracted the infection, reports said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the longest-serving monarch held her weekly telephone audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace said that the 95-year-old tested positive for novel coronavirus, adding she was suffering from mild symptoms.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added in a statement.

The monarch had been in contact with her eldest son and heir Charles, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

Born in 1926, she is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.