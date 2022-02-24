AL-SAMSAAM 8: Two-week-long Pakistan, Saudi military exercises underway in Pabbi

RAWALPINDI – The joint military exercises of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi, in Punjab province, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The two-week-long joint exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and the Pakistan Army.

The Joint Exercise ‘will focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with IEDs.

ISPR

Pakistan ,KSA Joint Exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi. The two week long joint exercise is a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army. pic.twitter.com/7NJqBN99Ik — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) February 24, 2022

It provides participating troops an opportunity to benchmark their respective operational practices and procedures as well as learn from each other’s experiences.

AL-SAMSAAM" exercises are being conducted on a biennial basis since 2004.