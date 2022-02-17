SEASPARK-22: Pakistan Navy kicks off major maritime biennial exercise in Karachi (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:15 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – The major maritime biennial exercise SEASPARK-22 Pakistan Navy has commenced in the Sindh capital.

It will be conducted in the Arabian Sea along the Pakistani coast. All naval platforms and assets of the navy, special forces and Pakistan marines detachments along with other elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force will participate in the exercise.

The exercise is steered to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy against envisaged threat spectrum, especially in maritime domain.

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony in Karachi on Thursday.

In the opening remarks, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise. He emphasised that challenges of grey-hybrid warfare and contemporary geostrategic environment necessitate an adroit response by the Pakistan Navy.

He also highlighted factors impinging upon the type and character of warfare in contemporary environment warranting continuous appraisal of environment and reassessment of own plans.

The naval commander affirmed that the Pakistan Navy remains combat-ready and fully cognisant of its responsibility to safeguard national maritime interests during peace and war times.

He stressed that exercise Seaspark-22 will provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace and stability by promoting a safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

