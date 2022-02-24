Imran, Putin discuss energy, economic cooperation at Kremlin meeting
Web Desk
10:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
MOSCOW –  Energy and economic cooperation remained the focus of the meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, the state media reported.

The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed the main aspects of the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.

Meanwhile, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said the one-on-one meeting had a "wide-ranging agenda" relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.

"The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline," the report said.

Earlier, a statement from the Foreign Office said Khan and Putin will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation.

Both sides will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

Before heading to the meeting at Kremlin, the premier laid a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II during his historic visit to Russia.

Reports in local media said the premier visited the tomb of the unknown soldiers to pay tribute to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. Members of the Prime Minister's delegation were also present on the occasion, it said.

Pakistani, Russian FMs reaffirm desire to expand ... 04:06 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has met with his Russian counterpart ...

Islamabad and Moscow enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust, and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Pakistani PM was warmly received by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and officials of the Pakistan Embassy. 

PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to ... 09:54 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia at ...

