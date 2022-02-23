PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to Russia
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.
PM Imran was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov at the airport, where he was also given a Guard of Honor.
Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, and Hammad Azhar as well as Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani are accompanying the Pakistani premier.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI inspecting the guard of honour at Moscow Airport. https://t.co/zcDXEtwLVu pic.twitter.com/1XtHBZRkTS— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 23, 2022
The bilateral summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the highlight of the visit, according to the state broadcaster.
Besides, PM Khan will visit the biggest mosque of Russia and Islamic Centre in Moscow. Important leadership of Russia, including Deputy Prime Minister, investors, and businessmen will also meet Imran Khan.
During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues. They will also discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan will also be come under discussion.
Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to visit Russia in two decades.
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after Pakistan updates Test squad10:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Two TTP militants killed in intelligence-based operation in DI Khan, ...10:28 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to Russia09:54 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Qualifier 1: Multan Sultans set a 'defendable' target for ...09:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- 10 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Hoshab area in ...09:19 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with sizzling dance moves at Dubai ...04:50 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Meera and Sangeeta bring back old Lollywood charm with killer dance ...06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Hira Mani's hilarious banter with sons wins hearts03:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022