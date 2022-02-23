PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to Russia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

PM Imran was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov at the airport, where he was also given a Guard of Honor.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, and Hammad Azhar as well as Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani are accompanying the Pakistani premier.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI inspecting the guard of honour at Moscow Airport. https://t.co/zcDXEtwLVu pic.twitter.com/1XtHBZRkTS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 23, 2022

The bilateral summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the highlight of the visit, according to the state broadcaster.

Besides, PM Khan will visit the biggest mosque of Russia and Islamic Centre in Moscow. Important leadership of Russia, including Deputy Prime Minister, investors, and businessmen will also meet Imran Khan.

During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues. They will also discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan will also be come under discussion.

Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to visit Russia in two decades.