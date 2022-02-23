PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to Russia
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to Russia
Source: PMO (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

PM Imran was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov at the airport, where he was also given a Guard of Honor.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, and Hammad Azhar as well as Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani are accompanying the Pakistani premier.

The bilateral summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the highlight of the visit, according to the state broadcaster.

Besides, PM Khan will visit the biggest mosque of Russia and Islamic Centre in Moscow. Important leadership of Russia, including Deputy Prime Minister, investors, and businessmen will also meet Imran Khan.

During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues. They will also discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan will also be come under discussion.

Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to visit Russia in two decades.

More From This Category
Two TTP militants killed in intelligence-based ...
10:28 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
10 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Hoshab area ...
09:19 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
Three PTI MNAs offered bribe to support ...
06:24 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
Ethiopia to open embassy in Pakistan amid growing ...
04:12 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
Pakistan, Turkey join hands to produce ...
03:05 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
Court bars FIA from making arrests under new ...
01:10 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Doppelganger alert – Mira Sethi looks just like Katrina Kaif in new sizzling photoshoot
07:30 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr