Search

World

President Ruto responds to unrest, refuses tax hike bill signing

10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
kenya protest

President William Ruto of Kenya has taken a bold stance amidst escalating public unrest by refusing to sign a controversial finance bill that seeks to increase taxes across various sectors. His decision comes in response to widespread protests in Nairobi, where demonstrators breached security at the parliament building following the bill's passage.

Protesters, numbering in the hundreds, overwhelmed security forces on Tuesday, gaining access to both the National Assembly and the Senate. Inside, they vandalized parts of the parliamentary premises and set fires in a dramatic display of opposition against the government's fiscal policies. Chants condemning the tax hike reverberated through the chaos, reflecting the deep-seated frustrations of the populace.

Earlier in the day, citizens had mobilized in the streets to express their vehement opposition to the finance bill, which aims to generate an additional 346.7 billion shillings through increased taxes, including adjustments to the railway development levy and import declaration fees. Critics argue that such measures would exacerbate existing economic hardships without providing substantial relief to the public.

Tragically, the protests turned deadly with reports confirming at least four fatalities due to gunfire, while numerous others sustained serious injuries amidst the clashes. Nairobi County Police Commander Adamson Bungei provided grim details of casualties and the extensive damage caused during the unrest.

In response to the turmoil, President Ruto acknowledged the public outcry and pledged to engage in dialogue with Kenya's youth to explore alternative fiscal measures. He emphasized the need to reduce government expenditures without further burdening taxpayers, signaling a willingness to reconsider the contentious provisions of the finance bill.

The parliamentary approval of the bill underscores the complex economic challenges facing Kenya, where nearly 37% of annual income is earmarked solely for debt servicing. The aftermath of these protests highlights deep-seated public discontent and underscores the delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and public welfare in Kenya's economic policy landscape.

World

10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

President Ruto responds to unrest, refuses tax hike bill signing

09:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Video of Israeli forces unleashing dog on elderly Palestinian woman ...

05:06 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

US House of Representatives demands probe into Pakistan’s Feb 8 ...

09:28 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Sheikh Abdul Wahab Al Shaibi receives key to Holy Kaaba in historic ...

06:31 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Israeli airstrike claims lives of Hamas chief's sister and 13 family ...

09:14 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange released from UK jail after striking ...

World

05:07 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

16-year-old girl commits suicide over messaging app ban

03:26 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

21,000 Palestinian children missing amid Gaza war, Save the Children ...

04:32 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Fatal Naxal attack in India: Two CRPF commandos killed in ...

12:02 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

7 killed in synagogue, church attacks in Russia’s Dagestan

Advertisement

Latest

10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

President Ruto responds to unrest, refuses tax hike bill signing

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.75
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.35 352.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.05 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.02 749.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.44 917.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.73 314.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: