AIDS crisis in India: 47 students dead, 828 infected in Tripura

08:09 PM | 10 Jul, 2024
aids

NEW DELHI -  In the Indian state of Tripura, 828 students have tested positive for HIV, with 47 students already having succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to Indian media reports, a shocking revelation was made in a report released by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society. The report indicates that 5 to 7 new cases of AIDS are being reported daily in Tripura. The number of students affected by this disease has reached 828, while 47 have died.

Due to the spread of AIDS, affected students from Tripura have stopped attending various educational institutions across the country. Similarly, students from other states who were studying in Tripura are returning to their home regions.

The exact cause of the rapid spread of AIDS has not yet been determined. However, the report mentions that students in 220 schools and 24 colleges are using drugs through injections. This injection use is cited as the main reason for the fast spread of AIDS among the students.

