Syrian airline resumes service to Saudi Arabia after 12 years

RIYADH - Syria's national airline has restarted regular flights to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 12 years, indicating a significant shift in diplomatic relations between the two Muslim nations.

The resumption was confirmed as a Syrian Airlines flight carrying passengers landed in Riyadh on Wednesday, according to Syria's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ayman Soussan. The development follows the restoration of diplomatic ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia last year, signaling that the two countries are coming together after years and years of tension.

Ambassador Soussan stated that both countries have agreed to initially operate one round-trip flight per week between Riyadh and Damascus, reinstating a vital air link that had been disrupted by Syria's prolonged civil war.

Suleiman Khalil, an official from Syria's transport ministry, indicated that depending on passenger demand, the direct route could potentially expand to include airports in Jeddah and Dammam, further facilitating travel and connectivity between the two nations.

It is to be highlighted that flight operations between Syria and Saudi Arabia resumed in May temporarily for pilgrims taking part in the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to the holy kingdom.

Political experts are seeing the resumption of flights as a positive move towards normalization of ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia and a welcome move for passengers and the aviation industry.