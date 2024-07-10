Syrian airline resumes service to Saudi Arabia after 12 years

RIYADH - Syria's national airline has restarted regular flights to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 12 years, indicating a significant shift in diplomatic relations between the two Muslim nations.
The resumption was confirmed as a Syrian Airlines flight carrying passengers landed in Riyadh on Wednesday, according to Syria's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ayman Soussan. The development follows the restoration of diplomatic ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia last year, signaling that the two countries are coming together after years and years of tension.
Ambassador Soussan stated that both countries have agreed to initially operate one round-trip flight per week between Riyadh and Damascus, reinstating a vital air link that had been disrupted by Syria's prolonged civil war.
Suleiman Khalil, an official from Syria's transport ministry, indicated that depending on passenger demand, the direct route could potentially expand to include airports in Jeddah and Dammam, further facilitating travel and connectivity between the two nations.
It is to be highlighted that flight operations between Syria and Saudi Arabia resumed in May temporarily for pilgrims taking part in the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to the holy kingdom.
Political experts are seeing the resumption of flights as a positive move towards normalization of ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia and a welcome move for passengers and the aviation industry.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
