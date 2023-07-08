This European country has allowed visa free entry but not to everyone

RIYADH - In a big relief, it has been announced that Saudi citizens can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina during the tourism season of 2023 without an entry visa.

The Foreign Ministry of Bosnia and Herzegovina said that it seeks to improve economic cooperation and enhance economic tourism and capabilities and the exemption from the visa requirement will last for 3 months.

Easing the visa regime comes in the interest of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Foreign Ministry said.

The embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Riyadh has confirmed that under the relaxation, Saudi citizens will be able to spend only 30 days in the country.

It also confirmed that the Saudis who arrive in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the purpose of tourism must provide a piece of evidence regarding a paid tourism program package.

Besides other documents, the Saudis are also required to provide evidence of travel health insurance, in addition to evidence of proof of having transportation when returning.

On the other hand, Saudis who visit Bosnia and Herzegovina for commercial purposes, or a short trip, must provide an invitation letter approved by the Foreigners Affairs Department of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, located in the Balkan Peninsula of southeastern Europe, is a country known for its rich history and diverse cultural heritage.

It is characterized by stunning natural landscapes, including picturesque mountains, beautiful rivers, and charming medieval towns. The country showcases a blend of Eastern and Western influences, evident in its architecture, cuisine, and traditions. Visitors can explore historic sites like the old town of Mostar, experience warm Bosnian hospitality, and enjoy the breathtaking beauty that Bosnia and Herzegovina has to offer.

According to the data provided by the Federal Ministry of Tourism and Environment of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country welcomed a total of 1,473,703 visitors in 2019.