This European country has allowed visa free entry but not to everyone

RIYADH - In a big relief, it has been announced that Saudi citizens can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina during the tourism season of 2023 without an entry visa.
The Foreign Ministry of Bosnia and Herzegovina said that it seeks to improve economic cooperation and enhance economic tourism and capabilities and the exemption from the visa requirement will last for 3 months.
Easing the visa regime comes in the interest of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Foreign Ministry said.
The embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Riyadh has confirmed that under the relaxation, Saudi citizens will be able to spend only 30 days in the country.
It also confirmed that the Saudis who arrive in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the purpose of tourism must provide a piece of evidence regarding a paid tourism program package.
Besides other documents, the Saudis are also required to provide evidence of travel health insurance, in addition to evidence of proof of having transportation when returning.
On the other hand, Saudis who visit Bosnia and Herzegovina for commercial purposes, or a short trip, must provide an invitation letter approved by the Foreigners Affairs Department of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, located in the Balkan Peninsula of southeastern Europe, is a country known for its rich history and diverse cultural heritage.
It is characterized by stunning natural landscapes, including picturesque mountains, beautiful rivers, and charming medieval towns. The country showcases a blend of Eastern and Western influences, evident in its architecture, cuisine, and traditions. Visitors can explore historic sites like the old town of Mostar, experience warm Bosnian hospitality, and enjoy the breathtaking beauty that Bosnia and Herzegovina has to offer.
According to the data provided by the Federal Ministry of Tourism and Environment of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country welcomed a total of 1,473,703 visitors in 2019.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
