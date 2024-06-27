Search

Nigerians banned from getting visa privileges by 3 countries

Web Desk
07:49 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Nigerians banned from getting visa privileges by 3 countries

ANKARA - In a major blow to Nigerian passport holders, Ethiopia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have tightened visa regulations, stripping them of previous privileges such as visa-on-arrival and e-visa options.

Turkey has ceased issuing e-visas to Nigerian citizens while the UAE's ban on Nigerians entering Dubai, imposed in 2022 along with other African nations, remains in place despite efforts by the Nigerian government to lift it. In this regard, Nigerian Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo had suggested the ban might end in October, but uncertainty prevails to this day.

Ethiopia, for its part, halted visa-on-arrival services for Nigerians two years ago, prompting airlines to advise travelers to secure visas from the Ethiopian embassy in Abuja before departure.

The restrictions highlight ongoing challenges for Nigerian passport holders seeking international travel, with uncertainties surrounding the reinstatement of previous travel privileges.

Interestingly, the worries of Nigerians don't end beyond the three countries mentioned above. The statistics imply that applications from Nigerians for South African visas have also decreased due to delays and denials. 

Meanwhile, according to the data from the US Department of State, the number of study visas issued to Nigerians fell for the first time in three years, with 7,466 nonimmigrant (F-1) visas issued last year, down from 7,547 in 2022, morebranches reported.

As per the Henley Passport Index, the data released in the ongoing year implies that Nigerians enjoy visa-free travel to 45 destinations with their passport ranked at 96th place. There has been a downtrend trend from 2006 onwards when the Nigerian passport ranked at 62nd spot.

