Visiting UAE? Avail up to 50% discount on tickets to these attractions in Sharjah

SHARJAH - If you are planning on visiting Sharjah, there is good news as major discounts are up at popular spots in the city.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has unveiled offerings across its destinations to enable locals, residents and tourists enjoy the spots.

Shurooq is set to make the summer of 2023 truly memorable for all and in this regard, the guided city bus tours on City Sightseeing Sharjah and Sharjah Boats Tour are offering big discounts on tickets as well as exclusive summer packages; visitors to these two destinations in Sharjah will enjoy exclusive access and heavy discounts across several water-themed experiences until August 31.

Specifically, buy 1 get 1 for the Sofa Boat ticket at the Al Qasba Canal has also been offered.

Shurooq's Al Heera Beach, offers multiple activities including water sports like flyboarding, paddle boarding and beach volleyball and interestingly, early morning Yoga by the Beach runs every weekend, and guests earn one free kids play area entry for every Dh50 spent at outlets.

One can also enjoy the "Daytime Delights, Night-time Thrills" summer programme at Al Montazah Parks, running until the end of August, to win incredible gadgets including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Sony Play Stations, and gym memberships, complimentary hotel stays and tickets, and much more.

Meanwhile, Al Montazah Parks is also resuming its highly anticipated Ladies Day season at the Pearls Kingdom. Starting June 13, every Tuesday will be exclusively reserved for ladies to enjoy all fun and entertainment from 10 am. until midnight, Khaleej Times reported.

Furthermore, the Chedi Al Bait has designed ‘The Stay Longer’ offer, which allows guests to receive Dh200 cashback on staying in the hotel's Heritage Room for a minimum of two nights.

Additionally, the Family Resort offer allows visitors to reserve a large room and get a 20 per cent discount on the second, with free dinner in the hotel restaurant for children under the age of 12. Moreover, the hotel is also offering a day pass that allows day guests to spend their day at the pool from 9 am to 6 pm, and enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi. A 20 per cent discount can be availed on spa services with the spa gift voucher.

Besides, Retreat in Kalba and the Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in Sharjah's central desert, where guests can enjoy a 25 percent discount on the luxurious accommodation provided by both eco-luxury properties.

It seems that the discounts are literally everywhere as the Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers visitors the opportunity to benefit from 30 percent discounts on all horse riding tours and courses, as well as up to ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offers on thrilling adventure packages, restful camping and stargazing experiences, and educational packages.

Till 15th September, City Sightseeing Sharjah offers up to 50 percent off on tickets, including day tours, night tours with 15-minute boat rides, and complimentary tickets for children. For adults seeking a mesmerising boat trip, Sharjah Boats Tour offers discounts on private 30-minute excursions.

Those interested in arts are also covered and in this regard, Maraya Art Centre is offering workshops for children and adults from 15-20 July. Workshops include watercolour bookmark making, tote bag decoration, ink painting and texture painting for beginners.

Al Noor Island and Kshisha Park packed with entertainment and adventuresAl Noor Island's visitors can enjoy exclusive discounts on tickets throughout summer.

"Our aim in launching the 2023 summer activities and programmes is to meet the aspirations and needs of visitors of all age groups, ensuring public well-being and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors of Sharjah and the UAE," explained Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Operations at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

If you are also waiting for discounts to visit the emirate and experience true luxury at economical rates, now is the time to book your flight and land in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).