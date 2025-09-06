Latest

US rushes Aid to Pakistan as Floods devastate millions

By News Desk
12:42 pm | Sep 6, 2025
ISLAMABAD – United States stepped forward to help Pakistan’s flood-hit population through its Army Central Command (US ARCENT).

Six flights loaded with life-saving supplies including tents, dewatering pumps, and generators are set to arrive across the country. The first consignment touched down on Saturday, with the US Charge d’Affairs and US ARCENT Commander personally handing over the crucial aid to the Pakistan Army.

The relief materials will reach Army Flood Relief Camps and be distributed to families struggling to survive the devastating floods.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) hailed the assistance, saying the Government and people of Pakistan are profoundly grateful to the US Government and Military for standing by the nation in its hour of need.

