US rushes Aid to Pakistan as Floods devastate millions

ISLAMABAD – United States stepped forward to help Pakistan’s flood-hit population through its Army Central Command (US ARCENT).

Six flights loaded with life-saving supplies including tents, dewatering pumps, and generators are set to arrive across the country. The first consignment touched down on Saturday, with the US Charge d’Affairs and US ARCENT Commander personally handing over the crucial aid to the Pakistan Army.

U.S. military aircraft delivered essential supplies at the request of the Pakistan military in response to the devastating floods. At Nur Khan Air Base, CDA Baker extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by the widespread,… pic.twitter.com/60XFcQjShO — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) September 6, 2025

The relief materials will reach Army Flood Relief Camps and be distributed to families struggling to survive the devastating floods.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) hailed the assistance, saying the Government and people of Pakistan are profoundly grateful to the US Government and Military for standing by the nation in its hour of need.