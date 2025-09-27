Shama Junejo’s presence in Pakistan’s UN delegation sparks backlash over her Israel comments

NEW YORK – Controversial British-Pakistani political commentator and journalist Dr. Shama Junejo ignited social media storm after appearing in Pakistan’s delegation at the UN General Assembly.

It all started when pictures emerged showing her seated directly behind Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during the session, sparking outrage among critics. Junejo is known for her outspoken views on defence and foreign policy on social media, has previously supported Pakistan normalizing relations with Israel.

Some users claimed she had even met Israeli officials and expressed admiration for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of atrocities in Gaza, fueling accusations of pro-Israel bias.

The backlash forced both Khawaja Asif and Foreign Office to publicly distance themselves. Khawaja said he had no knowledge of her presence, stressing that seating arrangements were organized by the Foreign Office. On social media, he questioned, “Who is this woman? Why is she part of the delegation and seated behind me?” He also clarified that the Prime Minister could not attend the UN session, which is why he represented Pakistan.

Foreign Office confirmed that Junejo’s name was not included in official Letter of Credence for Pakistan’s 80th UN General Assembly session, approved by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Her position behind the Defence Minister had not been formally authorized, raising questions about protocol and delegation vetting.

Despite official denials, Junejo defended her role, claiming she traveled with the Prime Minister to UN, assisted in drafting his speeches, and had access to confidential government documents. She accused an “Indian and Israeli lobby” of trying to divert attention from the Prime Minister’s historic UN speech and his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Social media criticism continued unabated. Users questioned the logic of including someone perceived as pro-Israel in Pakistan’s delegation. One tweeted, “The woman who met Israeli officials is now seated in Pakistan’s delegation, a unique honor indeed.”