No Trophy photoshoot ahead of Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2025 final

DUBAI – Arch-rivals Pakistan and India face off in Asia Cup 2025 final for the first time, in what is being called the most hyped game in the tournament’s history. But with relations between two nations already tense, even the traditional trophy photo shoot may be off the cards.

Ahead of the final, the captains of the two sides pose for pictures with the trophy a day before the final, but tournament organizers confirmed that no such event is scheduled today, with a final decision expected only before tomorrow’s match.

The rivalry between Green Shirts and Men in Blue intensified after controversial incidents during group stage. On September 14 in Dubai, Indian star Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistani players and made political remarks in the post-match presentation, dedicating India’s win to the Pulagam incident and the Indian Army. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the ICC, citing a breach of the code of conduct.

Indian cricket board also filed complaints against Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan for his half-century celebration and Haris Rauf for gestures toward the crowd. ICC imposed a 30% match fee fine on Yadav and Rauf and issued a warning to Farhan.

India remains undefeated, winning all group and Super Four matches. Their clash with Sri Lanka went to a Super Over, where India emerged victorious. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost to India twice but defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to secure a spot in the final.

This will be the first-ever final between Pakistan and India in Asia Cup history, marking the 17th edition of the tournament since 1984. While this is their third encounter in the current tournament, the stakes have never been higher.