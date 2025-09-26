Abhishek Sharma breaks Rizwan’s record of most runs in single edition of Asia Cup

DUBAI – Indian cricket team’s aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma has made history in the Asia Cup.

On Friday, during the Super Four stage match against Sri Lanka, Abhishek scored 61 runs off just 31 balls.

With this innings, he set a new record by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Asia Cup.

The left-handed opener has so far scored 309 runs in 6 innings of the Asia Cup 2025.

Abhishek broke the previous record held by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who had scored 281 runs in 6 matches of the 2022 Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup final will be played on Sunday between Pakistan and India in Dubai.