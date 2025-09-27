Passenger dies mid-flight as plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI – Dubai-Faisalabad flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Karachi after a passenger fell critically ill and later died.

Airport authorities reported that the flight, which was near Larkana at the time, diverted to Karachi when the passenger lost consciousness.

The pilot immediately informed Karachi Air Traffic Control of the emergency. Upon landing, the medical emergency team attempted to provide immediate aid, but unfortunately, the passenger, identified as Zulfiqar, could not be revived.

In separate incident, a three-year-old girl on a Karachi-Dubai flight became seriously ill with high fever and lost consciousness. The flight crew alerted the medical emergency team, and due to the critical condition of the child, identified as Zahra, she was transferred to a private hospital for urgent treatment.

Airport officials confirmed that both incidents were handled promptly by the flight and emergency teams, ensuring the passengers received immediate medical attention.