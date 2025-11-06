Pakistan’s top general meets Brunei Sultan, Top Leadership to advance military ties

ISLAMABAD BRUNEI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held high-profile meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Brunei’s top civil and military leadership.

The visit of top Pakistani general included one-on-one discussions with Major General (r) Yang Berhormat Pehin Dato Lilaraja, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Defense-II, and Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Haszami bin Bol Hassan, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, setting stage for enhanced military collaboration.

General Shamshad also visited Muara Naval Base and the Defence Academy of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, delivering a keynote on “Pakistan’s Contributions to Regional Peace and Stability”. He engaged with officers from 19 countries, showcasing Pakistan’s role as a pillar of regional security.

The discussions centered on rapidly evolving global and regional security dynamics, with strong mutual commitment to strengthening defense ties. Sultan and Brunei’s leadership praised Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism, achievements, and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The visit was capped with a ceremonial Guard of Honor, signaling Pakistan’s rising stature as a key strategic partner. Analysts say this historic visit cements Pakistan-Brunei defense diplomacy and opens doors for deeper military collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region.