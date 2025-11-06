NUST, QAU, LUMS among dozens of Pakistani Universities make it to QS Asia Rankings 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s higher education sector achieved historic milestone, as dozens of universities made it to the QS World University Rankings Asia 2026.

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) remains at top which claimed an impressive 68th position in Asia, solidifying its status as the country’s premier institution. Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) remains runner-up at rank 89, while LUMS secures 129th place, with strong business and management education.

This year’s rankings show expansion in Pakistan’s academic footprint, with universities from every corner of the nation making their mark, from bustling capital of Islamabad to the cultural hub of Lahore, the coastal city of Karachi, and beyond.

Top 10 Pakistani Universities in Asia 2026

# University City Rank 1 NUST Islamabad 68 2 Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad 89 3 LUMS Lahore 129 4 COMSATS University Islamabad Islamabad 150 5 University of the Punjab Lahore 151 6 University of Lahore Lahore 187 7 UET Lahore Lahore 192 8 University of Peshawar Peshawar 226 9 Agriculture Uni Faisalabad Faisalabad 232 10 PIEAS Islamabad 238

Other top institutions include Aga Khan University (Karachi), Air University (Islamabad) at 328, University of Karachi at 298, and Government College University Lahore at 410.

QS Asia University Rankings, established in 2009, evaluate institutions based on a blend of global and regional indicators, assessing both academic performance and international engagement.

This year’s assessment was built around Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Faculty-to-student ratio, International research collaboration network, Citations per research paper, Research output per faculty, Proportion of staff holding PhDs, Ratio of international faculty and students, Inbound and outbound student exchanges.