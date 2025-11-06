‘Mentally ill man’ arrested in Okara for ‘setting Quran pages on fire’

OKARA – Police in Punjab’s Okara district registered a blasphemy case against middle-aged man reportedly suffering from mental illness after he allegedly burned pages of the Holy Quran inside mosque in a local village.

The case, filed under Section 295-B of Pakistan Penal Code, carries potential punishment of life imprisonment. The incident occurred in village 55-GD, within the Noor Shah area of Okara. Police say the suspect was taken into custody immediately after the alleged act.

Noor Shah Police Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Rasool confirmed that the case was registered on the complaint of a resident, Mazhar Basheera, who claimed to have personally witnessed the man setting fire to Quranic pages in the mosque.

The mosque, according to police, is a modest two-room structure without a permanent imam, used by a small number of locals for daily prayers. The alleged incident reportedly took place soon after Zuhr prayers.

The case includes testimony from two eyewitnesses, including a man identified as Shaukat, who corroborated the complainant’s version. Basheera also recorded a video of the incident on his mobile phone and later submitted it to the police as evidence.

In the clip, the suspect can be seen sitting on mosque floor while being questioned by the complainant. The man appears unaware that he is being filmed and shows visible signs of mental instability. Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Usman Tipu visited the mosque following the incident. He reviewed the video evidence and instructed police to ensure law and order in the area amid growing community tension.

To prevent any possible mob reaction, police swiftly transferred the suspect to a secure and undisclosed location. Officials later confirmed that the man appears mentally unstable and is not a resident of village 55-GD. Locals told police that he had been temporarily living in the mosque for several days prior to the incident.

Local officials said the suspect will undergo a medical examination on Wednesday to assess his mental condition before being presented before a judicial magistrate. The situation in the village remains tense but under control, as authorities continue to monitor for any signs of unrest.